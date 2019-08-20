You have a lot of television to handle this fall 2019 season. First, there are all the brand-new shows arriving across cable, streaming, and old-school broadcast TV. Then there are the tried-and-true favorites returning across those platforms. On top of that, there is so much Netflix fare, it's easy to lose track of what you wanted to watch.
After all, it often feels like the beloved streaming site is releasing 15 new shows and movies every week. How can anyone keep track over an entire season? Especially since so many heavy hitters will be premiering their first collaborations with Netflix in the coming months. We’re talking about Ryan Murphy’s first series for the streaming giant, Kerry Washington’s much buzzed-about “television event,” plus Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman’s debut as the Queen of England.
Advertisement
Plus, praise be, Elite will be back. The machinations of Las Encinas’ conniving, sexy teens alone is enough to knock you off your feet (and now there are even more of them).
So we’re here with your Netflix-only preview for the fall 2019 television season. Keep reading for a complete chronological guide to the streaming series you need to see, their premiere dates, a low-down on their plots, and a handy trailer. All you have to do is press play.
1 of 10
2 of 10
Advertisement
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
Advertisement
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
Advertisement