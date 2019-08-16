Story from TV Shows

You Have 15 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Ariana Romero
Over the next few weeks, Netflix will be premiering some heavy hitters. Mindhunter. 13 Reasons Why. Very expensive-looking newbie The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Elite. All four will air one week after the other, dominating our weekends along the way.
And this streaming parade will begin on August 16 with the debut of Mindhunter season 2. But, Mindhunter isn’t the only exciting Netflix release on Friday. There will also be a plethora of addictive-looking international series, a new movie from White Chicks’ Marlon Wayans, and even a reminder of your childhood thanks to the Invader Zim movie.
All together, the streaming giant is giving fans 11 new shows and movies, along with a handful of other buzzy offerings from earlier this week (hello, super-viral Happy Jail and Tiffany Haddish).
You’re going to need someone to organize all of these hours of television for you.
So these are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
Happy Jail



Premiered: Wednesday, August 14

What is it?: A viral-friendly docuseries set in a Philippine jail.

What is it about?: In 2007, a “Thriller” dance video went viral. But, the clip wasn't some basic flash mob or a so-bad-it’s-great cover. Instead, the video was a massive dance routine performed by dozens of talented people… in a Philippine prison. It looked joyous despite the harsh setting.

Now, over five episodes, Happy Jail asks just how happy that jail really is.

See or skip?: If you want to know what documentary Twitter is talking about this weekend or already miss Orange Is the New Black, see. Otherwise, you can skip.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 1)



Premiered: Tuesday, August 13

What is it?: Tiffany Haddish using her star power to throw some shine on her favorite comedians (all of whom are women, people of color, queer, or all three).

What is it about?: Making you laugh very, very hard. Although Girls Trip breakout Haddish doesn’t perform during They Ready, she does appear in each episode’s first few minutes to introduce the comic you’re about to see. Then, it’s all laugh-out-loud stand-up comedy from there.

See or skip?: See. They Ready is a celebration of the kind of voices comedy at large is only just starting to truly appreciate. Don’t you want to hear them first?
Mindhunter (Season 2)



What is it?: Netflix’s best serial killer show.

What is it about?: A return to the chilling world of Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), the fictional FBI agent on the cutting edge of serial killer behavioral profiling. Mindhunter season 2 jumps from the late '70s to 1980 to tackle everything from the real-life Atlanta Child Murders to serial killers like Charles Manson and David Berkowitz (aka the Son of Sam Killer). Plus there’s still the BTK Killer lurking out there.

You can expect to see Holden fall even deeper down a terrifying and bloody rabbit hole of his own making.

See or skip?: See. Mindhunter season 1 was a Netflix marvel, and, after two years off of our screens, it's better than ever.
Diagnosis (Season 1)



What is it?: A Netflix-New York Times partnership and docuseries.

What is it about?: Bringing Dr. Lisa Sanders’ New York Times Magazine column to the small screen. The series, which shares its name with Sanders’ column, aims to diagnose regular people’s supposedly impossible-to-treat medical crisis. Although that description could lead to a painfully dry product, Diagnosis instead leans into Queer Eye-style inspiration and empathetic optimism.

See or skip?: See if you love every medical show out there. But, feel free to skip if allegedly incurable conditions and talk of medically recommended brain removals gives you body horror vibes.
45 RPM, aka 45 Revoluciones (Season 1)



What is it?: The best hidden gem in the batch.

What is it about?: The swingin’ 60s… but in Madrid. 45 RPM follows Guillermo Rojas (Iván Marcos), a record executive who decides it’s time to invest in a crazy new genre called rock n’ roll and the dreamy aspiring singer making waves across the city (Carlos Cuevas). Rounding out the sexy music revolutionary crew is Maribel (Guiomar Puerta), a producer who may not want to go the wife-and-mother route anymore.

See or skip?: See. 45 is the latest piece of sultry, must-see Spanish-language content from Netflix. From Elite to Money Heist and Cable Girls, nothing has disappointed us yet.
Better Than Us (Season 1)



What is it?: Netflix’s first-ever Russian-language series.

What is it about?: Something Westworld viewers will find familiar. In the world of Bettter, extremely human robots, called “Bots,” have become part of everyday life. But, one Bot ends up at the nexus of competing, violent interests as the government, terrorists, and homicide detectives all want her. And, unfortunately for one quickly unraveling family, they’re the ones in possession of the eerie Bot.

See or skip?: If you can’t wait until Westworld comes back in 2020, see how you feel about Better Than Us.
Green Frontier, aka Frontera Verde (Season 1)



What is it?: One of Netflix’s first Colombian-made series.

What is it about?: A Bogotá detective named Helena (Juana del Río), who is called to the jungles of Columbia to solve four chilling murders of women. During the investigation, Helena learns the mysterious deaths aren’t the only dark secrets hiding in the Amazon. There, she also finds magic, terrifying conspiracies, and the truths of her own past.

See or skip?: For everyone who wishes Siempre Bruja was better, this is yours to try out.
Sextuplets



What is it?: A comedy that may have fallen through the space-time continuum. Marlon Wayans’ The Klumps moment.

What is it about?: An average man (Wayans) who finds out he was actually born as a sextuplet. Sextuplets follows his journey to get the entire sibling crew back together, with so many prosthetics and hijinks along the way.

Yes, Wayans does play all six of the siblings. Yes that means he puts on a fat suit and plays a woman. No, it’s not 2002.

See or skip?: Skip this and just watch White Chicks again (it’s available on Showtime!).
Victim Number 8 (Season 1)



What is it?: One of Netflix’s most serious Spain-set series yet.

What is it about?: After a deadly bombing in the city of Bilbao, police peg Muslim citizen Omar (César Mateo) as the terrorist. This assumption kicks off a manhunt for Omar — who may just be innocent — and destroys the lives of everyone around him.

See or skip?: See if you had a lot of thoughts about Bodyguard’s conspiracy last year. Otherwise, please just watch fellow Spanish series Elite, the polar opposite of Victim Number 8.
Apache: The Life of Carlos Tevez (Season 1)



What is it?: A dramatized version of real-life Argentine soccer player Carlos Tevez's journey to soccer stardom.

What is it about?: Watching Tevez (Balthazar Murillo) strive to become the great athlete he is destined to be — despite every life-threatening obstacle in his way.

See or skip?: See, if you like inspirational stories but don’t want to watch a docuseries like Diagnosis.
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus!



What is it?: The return of Gen Y’s most influential animated space invader. A reminder of Nickelodeon's aughts greatness.

What is it about?: The ultimate showdown between inept alien Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz) and his arch nemesis Dib (Andy Berman).

See or skip?: Did you live for Nick’s early 2000s animated programing? If so, watch immediately.
The Little Switzerland



What is it?: A loopy Spanish-language movie.

What is it about?: A Basque Country town that finds proof it has serious ties to Switzerland. So, its citizens naturally begin lobbying for Swiss annexation to make their village a tax shelter. Many silly antics follow, along with some yodeling.

See or skip?: See when you want to watch the lightest movie possible. You can even watch this one with the dubbing on.
QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 3)



What is it?: Another sports documentary.

What is it about?: Three high school seniors and quarterbacks pushing through their last season before entering the tough new arena of college football.

See or skip?: Already wrapped Last Chance U and looking for more sports docs? Netflix is here for you with QB1. Otherwise you can skip.
Sacred Games (Season 2)



Premiered: Thursday, August 15

What is it?: A time jumping Hindi-language thriller.

What is it about?: The gangland-tinged battle for Mumbai’s soul. Season 2 flies from the '90s and into the 2000s while also delving into a Wild, Wild Country-style ashram.

See or skip?: Sacred Games is often called the Indian Game of Thrones, and this is your moment to jump into the hype.
Cannon Busters



Premiered: Thursday, August 15

What is it?: A very fun and inclusive anime.

What is it about?: An animated adventure series involving an immortal, a robot, and an extremely friendly droid, all in search of a missing prince.

See or skip?: If you’ve been looking for a way into Netflix’s booming anime realm, Cannon Busters is your ticket.
