You Have 15 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Over the next few weeks, Netflix will be premiering some heavy hitters. Mindhunter. 13 Reasons Why. Very expensive-looking newbie The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Elite. All four will air one week after the other, dominating our weekends along the way.
And this streaming parade will begin on August 16 with the debut of Mindhunter season 2. But, Mindhunter isn’t the only exciting Netflix release on Friday. There will also be a plethora of addictive-looking international series, a new movie from White Chicks’ Marlon Wayans, and even a reminder of your childhood thanks to the Invader Zim movie.
Advertisement
All together, the streaming giant is giving fans 11 new shows and movies, along with a handful of other buzzy offerings from earlier this week (hello, super-viral Happy Jail and Tiffany Haddish).
You’re going to need someone to organize all of these hours of television for you.
So these are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
1 of 15
2 of 15
Advertisement
3 of 15
4 of 15
5 of 15
6 of 15
7 of 15
Advertisement
8 of 15
9 of 15
10 of 15
11 of 15
12 of 15
Advertisement
13 of 15
14 of 15
15 of 15
Advertisement