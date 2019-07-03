Dust Off Your Vanessa Carlton CD Because A White Chicks 2 Is Happening

It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since the Wayans brothers brought us the comedy cult classic White Chicks, but it sounds like Shawn and Marlon Wayans (and their alter egos Kevin and Marcus Copeland, and their alter egos Brittany and Tiffany Wilson) will all be returning to the big screen. That is, they’d better be returning or else we’ll need to have words with Terry Crews.
Crews, who played pro basketball player Latrell Spencer in the 2004 film, mentioned the long-awaited sequel on a Sunday night segment of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A caller asked Crews if he’d heard anything about the sequel, and he responded, “You know what, I actually got with Shawn, and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going.’”
The live audience, of course, all cheered.
About a year ago, Marlon Wayans teased that a sequel could be on the way. “There’s been some rumblings happening, and a lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking,” he said on an episode of MTV’s TRL. More recently, the women of White Chicks reunited on Busy Philipps' talk show, Busy Tonight.
No comment yet on whether “A Thousand Miles” will make the soundtrack this time, but one thing the brothers won’t have to worry about is whether Crews is ready for round two. “I’ve been working out for 15 years so we can do White Chicks 2, y’all,” Crews joked. “Please, please!”
