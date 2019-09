A White Chicks remake is something I didn't know I needed, but now feel I won't be able to live without. The 2004 film is filled with so many zingy one-liners potty humor moments , and cringe-worthy situations that few other comedies compare. To me, it's cinematic gold In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , two young directors, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, shared their vision for a White Chicks 2.0.Together as "The Daniels," they are responsible for this summer's farting corpse movie, Swiss Army Man , starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. Scheinert described their collective approach to material as a quest toward "some sort of weird and silly cosmic dream."When asked if they had a "dream project," Scheinert shared his brilliant idea to make an Oscar-worthy, R-rated version of White Chicks."One of my dreams is to make White Chicks as a hard-R, Oscar-worthy drama, starring the original cast," he told THR. "It would be about gender and race relations in the 21st century, starring the Wayans Brothers. I don't know if you have seen White Chicks lately, but it has a lot of meat to it and explores everything, like class, gender, race, the handicapped, age."Kwan added, "But it explores it in the worst way possible."Worst or best, I hope the Wayans brothers jump on board, or I'm seriously going to have a BF