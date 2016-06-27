A White Chicks remake is something I didn't know I needed, but now feel I won't be able to live without. The 2004 film is filled with so many zingy one-liners, potty humor moments, and cringe-worthy situations that few other comedies compare. To me, it's cinematic gold.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, two young directors, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, shared their vision for a White Chicks 2.0.
Together as "The Daniels," they are responsible for this summer's farting corpse movie, Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. Scheinert described their collective approach to material as a quest toward "some sort of weird and silly cosmic dream."
When asked if they had a "dream project," Scheinert shared his brilliant idea to make an Oscar-worthy, R-rated version of White Chicks.
"One of my dreams is to make White Chicks as a hard-R, Oscar-worthy drama, starring the original cast," he told THR. "It would be about gender and race relations in the 21st century, starring the Wayans Brothers. I don't know if you have seen White Chicks lately, but it has a lot of meat to it and explores everything, like class, gender, race, the handicapped, age."
Kwan added, "But it explores it in the worst way possible."
Worst or best, I hope the Wayans brothers jump on board, or I'm seriously going to have a BF.
