5 #TrapCovers You Need To Hear

If you managed to do anything this weekend besides scouring the internet for #TrapCovers, you're clearly more disciplined than we are. But now, it's Sunday and you've got some time to kill, so what's to stop you from indulging in the latest, greatest social media trend? Trust us, it's worth it.
For those who have been living under a rock this past week, #TrapCovers are a response to the tepid covers of and "Work" that white performers have been sharing online. Two can play at that game. Now, people of color have been taking mainstream songs from white artists (think Taylor Swift, Adele, and Vanessa Carlton) and giving them a Southern, trap-style remix. Lo and behold, many of the #TrapCovers actually improve on the originals. Like, if someone came out with a CD called Now That's What I Call #TrapCovers, we'd buy it in a heartbeat.
With all due respect to the OG performers of the songs below, these inventive remixes are total earworm material. From The Little Mermaid to the Spice Girls, we've rounded up a few favorites.
Adele, "Hello":
Hello - Adele (#TrapCover) ft. @TheePharoah pic.twitter.com/ProIAVJ5mS— Bruh. (@monstta) February 26, 2016
Spice Girls, "Spice Up Your Life":
Tori Nicks #TrapCover of Spice Girls - Spice Up Your Life #TrapCovers pic.twitter.com/WrFWC0NLIU— Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) February 26, 2016
Vanessa Carlton, "A Thousand Miles":
#TrapCovers "A thousand miles" 😂 @Zeph_Zeph @Destinyevvs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQuEcIftxj— Daisha McBride (@The_RapGirl) February 27, 2016
The Little Mermaid, "Under the Sea":
Yung Mermaid, Under the Sea #TrapCovers pic.twitter.com/gFAxBFmQDU— '95 Aer Max (@vivalavampa) February 26, 2016
Carly Rae Jepsen, "Call Me Maybe":
#TrapCovers "Call Me Maybe" 📞 by @carlyraejepsen & @Migos. pic.twitter.com/dIO585sseI— ℳercedes (@im2fancy_) February 27, 2016
