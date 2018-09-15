Terry Crews shared the full apology letter from Adam Venit, the Hollywood executive who sexually assaulted him, following Venit’s resignation from WME.
Crews posted a picture of the signed letter via Twitter on Friday, in which Venit takes responsibility for “the emotional challenge this experience has caused you and your family,” and asks for forgiveness after admitting “I know that you didn’t ask for any of this.”
The letter was sent in March 2018, but Crews waited to share it until now, following Venit’s resignation from WME on September 10. Crews’s caption states, “Accepted WITH HIS RESIGNATION,” and uses the hashtag #Accountability.
Advertisement
@WME ‘s ADAM VENIT FULL APOLOGY LETTER:— terrycrews (@terrycrews) September 14, 2018
Received: March 22nd, 2018
Accepted WITH HIS RESIGNATION: September 10th, 2018#Accountability
Read in full below: pic.twitter.com/Hbe4tu7UPL
Crews began telling his story publicly when other #MeToo revelations about sexual assault in the entertainment industry came to the surface. He became a pivotal voice in the movement, representing male victims of sexual assault and sparking conversations about black masculinity. Crews even spoke to the Senate judiciary committee to address the widespread issue of sexual assault.
After Venit molested him at an industry party, Crews made a complaint to WME, who suspended Venit briefly but allowed him to return to his role as an entertainment agent. Because Crews pays WME to represent him, Venit was essentially profiting off of Crews’s work.
In the pursuit of justice, Crews braved backlash that keeps many assault survivors from coming forward: being called a liar, crazy, difficult to work with. The letter, along with Venit’s resignation, vindicates Crews in the public eye.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement