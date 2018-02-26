According to a report from TMZ, Terry Crews' criminal complaint against WME agent Adam Venit has been rejected.
The Los Angeles District Attorney reportedly rejected Crews' felony filing as, according to TMZ, it did not meet the standard for a felony. The Los Angeles City Attorney, who took over from the D.A., reportedly rejected the now-labelled misdemeanor case because the incident in question allegedly occurred outside the statute of limitations.
The incident, in which Crews' alleged Venit grabbed his genitals at a party, allegedly occurred in 2016. The statute for a misdemeanor is one year.
This article was originally published on February 28, 2018.
Last year, Terry Crews made headlines when he tweeted that a powerful man in Hollywood sexually assaulted him in 2016. Now, nearly five months later, the actor says he's still having to send money to William Morris Endeavor (WME), the agency that protected his alleged "molester," Adam Venit.
"What's so strange and crazy is that I'm still paying them," Crews said at Esquire's 2018 Mavericks of Hollywood party last week, according to Vulture. "I go to work, and I still have to send a check to my molester. This is Hollywood, it is insane. I look at my bank statement, and I'm like, 'Damn, this is the most wrong thing of all time.' I'm calling it, I'm going to play this whole thing out. If I don't get justice, nobody can."
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor didn't explain why he's still paying WME, but he did make it clear to reporters that he's not giving up on his lawsuit against both the agency and Venit.
"[Venit] tried to tell everyone it wasn't sexual. How do you do that? How is that possible?" Crews continued, according to Variety. "The level of ridiculousness that this has gone to, and they're looking at me as if I'm ridiculous for even saying anything. I'm like, 'Nope, I'm not putting up with it. No one should. No woman, no child, no man, anywhere, in whatever business, should ever put up with being treated less than a human being, ever."
Crews first shared the news of his alleged assault back in October, shortly after a number of actresses accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of gross sexual misconduct. A few weeks later, he shared that Venit, a prominent talent agent, was the high-profile figure who had allegedly groped his genitals at a party. Crews has since dropped WME's representation and has been leading the charge to represent men in the #MeToo movement.
Recently, Crews extended his support to actor Brendan Fraser, who alleged during an interview with GQ that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk groped him at a 2003 luncheon.
"Brendan is amazingly courageous in telling this," Crews tweeted. "His assault experience is extremely similar to mine — ending with the assailant explaining away his actions. One mans [sic] 'horseplay' is another man's humiliation."
Brendan is amazingly courageous in telling this. His assault experience is extremely similar to mine— ending with the assailant explaining away his actions.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 22, 2018
One mans “horseplay” is another man’s humiliation. https://t.co/nNjtmKq5D7
Crews' determination to fight on behalf of survivors remains refreshing and poignant; hopefully, he will continue to inspire others to come forward and push for change.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
