Why It's Important Terry Crews Took Action About His Sexual Assault

On a long and still growing list of Hollywood actors coming forth with stories of sexual assault, there is an unexpected name among the accusers. Actor Terry Crews is easily recognizable for his muscular build and willingness to not take himself too seriously. He is an outspoken advocate for women, putting him right up there with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as one of my favorite gentle giants. Still, the fact that Crews is physically big and, more importantly, male puts him outside of the box in terms of sexual assault victimhood. Still he, too, received an outpouring of support after he described his own account of sexual assault in a Twitter thread last month . He did not name his assailant, but reports from Deadline and Variety named WME agent Adam Venit as the perpetrator. On Wednesday, it was announced that Crews has filed a police report regarding the incident. The fact that he is a Black man makes his actions an anomaly in the ongoing sexual assault dialogue. But Crews' seeming unlikeliness to be in this current situation is the reason why it’s so important.