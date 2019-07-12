We Finally Know When Season 2 Of Mindhunter Is Coming To Netflix

Good news, true crime fans: Season 2 of Mindhunter is officially dropping on Netflix August 16, according to executive producer David Fincher's new interview with KCRW. The new season will focus on the Atlanta child murders.
This post was originally published on May 8, 2019.
Netflix loves its true crime content almost as much as its viewers do, which is why it was no surprise that David Fincher's FBI profiler series Mindhunter — which features real serial killers like Ed Kemper (perfectly portrayed by Cameron Britton on the show) — was renewed for a season 2. However, while Netflix subscribers have gotten all the Ted Bundy content they could possibly want and a slew of new true crime docs, the sophomore season of Mindhunter had yet to drop. Now, we finally have a release date for season 2 of Mindhunter — but you'll still have to wait a while for it.
According to executive producer Charlize Theron's interview with The Howard Stern Show, we can expect more Mindhunter towards the end of the summer. Though we have yet to receive an official drop date, the second season is reportedly heading to Netflix in August. (Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment.)
That gives us just enough time to really dive deep into our theories. Is the man from the cold opens really supposed to represent the notorious BTK Killer? Could FBI agent Holden's (Jonathan Groff) girlfriend Debbie (Hannah Gross) actually be his daughter, as some Redditors speculate?
One thing we do know is that the next season will focus specifically on the Atlanta child murders, according to Billboard's interview with Fincher in 2017. The Atlanta child murders were a real event that occurred between 1979 and 1981, and in total, 28 children and adults were killed. A man, Wayne Williams, was convicted of two of those murders, though he maintains his innocence. He is currently serving two consecutive life sentences.
If Mindhunter sent you down a true crime spiral the first time around, then get ready: Season 2 is ready to further fuel your obsession.
Check out the trailer for season 1 of Mindhunter below:
Mindhunter is currently streaming on Netflix.
