"In the first episode, Debbie is there to see a band from Detroit. BTK's daughter was living in Detroit when FBI showed up at her house to tell her that her father was BTK and that her medical records and pap smear had been used to find a familial match," MacrobionicS explains. "The night before BTK was arrested, he and his daughter spoke on the phone and he reminded her to get the oil changed in her car. Debbie forgets to put oil in her car and her engine seized, which is why Patrick gave her a ride. Holden gives her a hard time about this and she says something like 'my dad used to remind me to change the oil, maybe you can do the same thing.'"