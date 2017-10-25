Instead, the disturbingly young serial killer gave Ford and Bill helpful, while extremely dark, unbiased information. Monte helped confirm men like him usually have overbearing, rejecting mothers and absentee fathers. He also went into horrifying detail into his mindset before, after, and during his serial rapes and murders. This is all the information Ford and Bill will need more of going into season 2, without any of the emotional baggage of Jerry and the high heel masturbation or Ed Kemper and the hug of near-death. The most personal Monte gets with our favorite FBI agents is demanding a case of Big Red soda. For someone as emotionally involved with serial killers as Ford is, that kind of ask is nothing. So, if the agents were to return to the field next season, someone like Monte Rissell is actually the perfect candidate for an interview.