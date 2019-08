Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Look In The Mirror While Filming The Kitchen

But just as the movie itself marks Haddish's first foray into drama, the actress said that the process of filming brought up some difficult issues. Haddish said couldn't look in the mirror while filming because she looked so much like her own mother. "Most actors look in the mirror like 'Okay, my makeup is good,' she said. "When I would look, I was like 'Ugh, I can't.' I got some mommy issues still. I have to have some conversations with my mom. When I first saw the movie, it was hard to watch it."