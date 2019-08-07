Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Look In The Mirror While Filming The Kitchen

Tiffany Haddish may be one of the funniest women in Hollywood but don't expect too many laughs from her latest role.
Haddish stars in The Kitchen, an action packed crime thriller starring Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss, as three women who fight to take over the Irish mob after their husbands are sent to jail.
The experience was a personal one for Haddish. "I've dated gangsters in the past," she told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on The Today Show. "Why not go ahead and pull from real reality in my art?"
Advertisement
But just as the movie itself marks Haddish's first foray into drama, the actress said that the process of filming brought up some difficult issues. Haddish said couldn't look in the mirror while filming because she looked so much like her own mother. "Most actors look in the mirror like 'Okay, my makeup is good,' she said. "When I would look, I was like 'Ugh, I can't.' I got some mommy issues still. I have to have some conversations with my mom. When I first saw the movie, it was hard to watch it."
Still, the actress said that the two are going to counseling together, and she brought her mom to the film's premiere. "I came out of the theater crying, and my mom was behind me and she was crying too," Haddish told Guthrie and Melvin. "And I said, 'Why are you crying?' She said, 'Because you stole my look!'"
The Kitchen hits theaters on August 9.
Advertisement