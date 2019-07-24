When the heat waves are this bad, you have no choice but to hide from the sun and stay cool with, say, eight to ten hours of TV. If you've already exhausted your options these past few sweaty summer weekends, don't fret: A whole new slew of titles are coming to Netflix starting August 1.
First, the big news: After years of not being available anywhere except DVD, 1995 film Now And Then has finally made its way online, and will be available for you to stream to your heart's content in less than a week. It's joined by the entire Rocky franchise, as well as Sex and the City: The Movie.
August is the month of Netflix originals. New seasons of Dear White People, Mindhunter, and GLOW will arrive next month, as well as brand new programs like Tiffany Haddish's special They Ready and the long-awaited Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Since there's still a bit of time before this fresh new content lands, may we offer some light reading to prepare? For instance, here's our first look at the photos from Mindhunter's second season, and in case you've never heard of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, please brace yourself over here. And then, check out everything else that's coming to Netflix ahead.