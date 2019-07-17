The First Look At Mindhunter Season 2 Takes You Inside The Minds Of (Even More) Serial Killers

Enough fun in the sun — season 2 of Mindhunter is on its way to cast a shadow over your summertime antics. The hit Netflix show about the first serial killer investigations gave a haunting look at the behind-the-scenes process that went into finding some of the world's most notorious killers, and that search is only going to intensify in season 2, when Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) grapples with the Atlanta Child Murders that took place between 1979 and 1981.
However, it's clear from these first photos that's not the only terrifying experience we'll be witnessing this season. There were many hints dropped in season 1 of Mindhunter about Dennis, the ADT Security employee, who we can assume is BTK Killer Dennis Rader. He makes an appearance in this photos, suggesting that his storyline will continue alongside Holden's investigation into the Atlanta Murders. It's probably safe to expect a few other unidentified serial killers will be showing up, but they will just have to haunt your nightmares until the season drops on August 16 (when, I can only assume, brand new nightmares will arrive).
Ahead, take a look at some of the first stills from the second season of Mindhunter, and see if you can already start piecing together the clues of this mystery.