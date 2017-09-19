This Shondaland Show Is Going Through Another Major Overhaul

If her track record tells us anything, a new show from Shonda Rhimes is definitely something to get excited about. However, Rhimes' upcoming Shondaland series, For The People, hasn't quite found its footing yet — which means we may have to wait a bit for it to become our next Scandal.
According to TVLine, For The People, a series about a group of young lawyers working in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, is being retooled following casting changes, which includes taking a two-and-a-half week hiatus from production.
Back in July, Deadline announced that Britt Robertson, who portrayed a fictionalized version of Sophia Amoruso on Netflix's since-canceled comedy Girlboss, would be taking over Britne Oldford's leading role of Sandra following the filming of the show's pilot. It was also announced that Jazmin Savoy Brown would replace Lyndon Smith in the role of Allison.
The changes may seem huge — especially since fans already got a glimpse of the show's pilot episode in a teaser that featured Oldford — but as Olivia Pope might say, "it's handled."
Though the series has filmed a new pilot with the casting changes as well as the show's second episode, TVLine reports that the creators want to tweak the storyline and scripts moving forward with Robertson and Smith in mind.
It actually makes a lot of sense — it's far better to fix and problems before fans have a chance to see the series and point them out on Twitter. Those problems could include actors who are supposed to be love interests having less-than-stellar chemistry, which is for sure better to nip in the bud immediately. Shondaland fans want love stories that sizzle, after all.
For The People will likely be Rhimes' last new show at ABC, as she's taking her company to an overall deal at Netflix. For fans who are all about that #TGIT life, let's hope For The People starts on the network as strong as Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder did.
