I knew that I was going to love How To Get Away With Murder from the moment the title was announced. I mean, a show that has a murder mystery literally baked into its name? Sign me up for 11 seasons and a movie. While we haven't reached double-digit seasons, the season 4 finale of HTGAWM airs on Thursday, and promises to finally answer all of our questions about who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch) — and why. However, if you thought that HTGAWM has exhausted every possible mystery — you'd be wrong. According to a new interview with creator Pete Nowalk, HTGAWM has so many more twists and turns in store.
Advertisement
Per Deadline, Nowalk spoke about his plans for the continuation of the series during a special preview of the season finale. When asked by press about a potential mystery for season 5 (ABC has not yet renewed the series, though is expected to) Nowalk teased that he has it all planned out:
"[I know] all the backstory, and I’m pretty sure I’m not going to change my mind, but I’m just not going to tell you."
One thing that we might be able to expect? A mystery that's not quite as dark. (Considering that HTGAWM started with a dead sorority girl found in a water tower, will we even recognize a lighter-toned series?)
Nowalk told press that the show's notorious flash forwards won't bum us out quite as much as, say, a premature baby born in an elevator.
"[The flash forwards will be] twisty, and more fun...They’re a different tone, and it’s something that we’ve set up."
So... could these flash forwards be of the wedding between Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora)? Honestly, after a season of accidental gunshots, murderous parents, and Laurel (Karla Souza) screaming over her baby, the
Keating 5 Keating 4 could use an open bar and limbo competition. While Nowalk did tell press that he, personally, "hates weddings," I'm holding out hope.
Of course, we can't expect anything to ever be totally okay with this group of law students — and would we keep watching if it was? The Keating 4 may need a bit of a break, but fingers crossed that whatever their next mystery to solve is, it's a juicy one.
Advertisement