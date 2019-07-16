After a nearly two-year wait, season 2 of Mindhunter is heading to Netflix on August 16. Directed by David Fincher, this gripping thriller looks into the formation of psychological profiling, an attempt to understand the behavior of criminals — namely, serial killers.
The show follows a team of two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) and one psychologist (Anna Torv), who conduct interviews with convicted serial killers and then use their findings to catch ones still on the loose. Incredibly, the show is based on the real-life events written about in Mindhunter, a book by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, the pioneer of psychological profiling. Season 2 of the series will explore the Atlanta child murders, which occurred between 1979 and 1981.
Mindhunter is an inventive installment in the police procedural, but it's certainly not the only serial killer-centric show available. For those of you fascinated by the psychology that motivates heinous acts, these shows will keep you glued to the screen.