If you're anything like us, you finished the entire Mindhunter series in one gulp over the weekend. Directed by David Fincher, this gripping thriller looks into the formation of psychological profiling, an attempt to understand the behaviour of criminals — namely, serial killers.
The show follows a team of two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) and one psychologist (Anna Torv), who conduct interviews with convicted serial killers and then use their findings to catch ones still on the loose. Incredibly, the show is based on the real-life events written about in Mindhunter, a book by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, the pioneer of psychological profiling.
Mindhunter is an inventive installment in the police procedural, but it's certainly not the only serial killer-centric show available. For those of you fascinated by the psychology that motivates heinous acts, these shows will keep you glued to the screen.
Read These Stories Next: