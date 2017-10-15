In Mindhunter, Dr. Carr, played by Anna Torv, is the first person to tell agents Holden and Tench that studying serial killers could offer revolutionary insights. "Psychopaths are convinced that there's nothing wrong with them, so these men are virtually impossible to study," she tells the federal agents during their first meeting. "But you have found a way in near perfect laboratory conditions. That's what makes this so exciting and potentially so far-reaching."