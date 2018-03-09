Annalise goes to see Isaac (Jimmy Smits) in the hospital. Isaac is far kinder than he was the last time they spoke: He apologizes to Annalise for blaming her for his drug use. They both admit they had (unbelievably inappropriate) romantic feelings for one another. Annalise implores Isaac to get better, which, who knows, maybe he will — but this will be the last time he sees the lawyer. It's just the way it has to be. Sure, for "reasons," but also because we all know Nate (Billy Brown) and Annalise are endgame.