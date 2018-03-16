One of our biggest question marks of season 4 of How To Get Away With Murder was the identity of Laurel's baby daddy. Now, there's a new mystery to work through: Who is the mother of mysterious law student Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn)?
In the season 4 finale "Nobody Else Is Dying," serial killer-turned-new law student Frank (Charlie Weber) raised an eyebrow upon overhearing one of his soon-to-be classmates introduce himself as Gabriel Maddox. Frank, forever taking charge of the situation, then placed a phone call to a mysterious person and said:
"The good times didn't last too long... Her kid is here."
Advertisement
Gabriel, clearly, is that kid — but we don't know who the "her" in that sentence is. Could the mother be Bonnie (Liza Weil), whose child may not have died during birth? Or could the mom be Annalise (Viola Davis), who we thought lost her own baby following a car accident orchestrated by Frank? It would make sense, given that Gabriel somewhat resembles Wes (Alfred Enoch), who Annalise always saw as a surrogate of sorts for her own deceased son.
The answer will be left to a (still to be announced) season 5, but HTGAWM showrunner Pete Nowalk promises to tease out the answer for as long as he possibly can.
"All we know is Bonnie said in episode 5 [of season 4] that she was told her child was dead. But is she lying? Is someone else lying to Bonnie? It's all possible," Nowalk told reporters at a screening of the season 4 finale, per The Hollywood Reporter.
He added that before we get answers about Gabriel's identity, we'll spend some time with the Middleton University student.
"Obviously, Gabriel has a mother, and Frank knows of that mother or knows the mother. So that is a huge mystery, and we're going to be giving hints about it all next season... I want people to get to know Gabriel before we know his origins."
As with everything on How To Get Away With Murder, there's mystery wrapped within a bigger mystery. Maybe the most mysterious part of Gabriel isn't even his parentage at all.
All I'm saying is: We better get a fifth season to get our answers.
Advertisement