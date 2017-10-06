This post contains spoilers about the first two episodes of season 4 of How to Get Away with Murder.
Last night's episode of How to Get Away with Murder didn't bring us any closer to finding out what happened with Laurel's (Karla Souza) pregnancy. We still don't know if she's in a hospital or a mental institution, or why Annalise's (Viola Davis) therapist, Isaac (Jimmy Smits) is there, too. We did learn yesterday, though, that Annalise knows Laurel is being held in the mysterious facility. In the flash-forward, Isaac calls Annalise to tell her Laurel is awake.
But a clue from the season 4 premiere might hint at some of the circumstances surrounding Laurel's future. As one site commenter pointed out on a Refinery29 post from last week, it's possible Laurel could be forced to relive a traumatic time from her past as the season goes on.
"I think Jorge took that picture with Laurel so he could stage another kidnapping (he did this with Laurel when she was growing up we learned last season). He pushed so hard for the photo and when people go missing police usually ask for most recent photo," Super Rainbow wrote. "On top of the fact that I feel like Dominic has been following her the whole time and most def would have known if she stepped foot into a PP. I dont think Jorge bought the abortion story at all and was so flippant about it like he knew she was lying and onto the fact that she knows exactly who killed Wes. I think Jorge holds Laurel hostage and has the baby (Frank mentions drugs in her system maybe from C section?)"
Super Rainbow makes a lot of good points. There was definitely something fishy about Jorge (Esai Morales) demanding to take a photo with his daughter on the Middleton campus. What if he realizes she knows he killed Wes (Alfred Enoch), and he wants to cover his tracks before staging her kidnapping? Jorge did seem oddly calm when Laurel told him she'd had an abortion.
This is a lot to process.
