"I think Jorge took that picture with Laurel so he could stage another kidnapping (he did this with Laurel when she was growing up we learned last season). He pushed so hard for the photo and when people go missing police usually ask for most recent photo," Super Rainbow wrote . "On top of the fact that I feel like Dominic has been following her the whole time and most def would have known if she stepped foot into a PP. I dont think Jorge bought the abortion story at all and was so flippant about it like he knew she was lying and onto the fact that she knows exactly who killed Wes. I think Jorge holds Laurel hostage and has the baby (Frank mentions drugs in her system maybe from C section?)"