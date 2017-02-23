We're almost at the end of season 3 of How To Get Away With Murder, and I'm still grieving Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death. Maybe that's because we're still in the dark about who killed the man affectionately referred to as "The Puppy." That's not to say there aren't plenty of people shady enough to off the law student: from Frank (Charlie Weber) to Bonnie (Liza Weil) to Annalise (Viola Davis) herself, no one is safe from suspicion. Now, actor Jack Falahee, who plays Connor on the series, is cluing fans in on how the cast felt when they finally learned the truth about Wes' demise — and it looks like the answers we'll receive are anything but obvious.
That's good news: if How To Get Away With Murder was going to kill Wes, it had better be for a deliciously twisted payoff. According to Falahee's interview with TVLine, even the cast didn't expect the reveal, which will come during tonight's two-hour season 3 finale. When asked how the audience will react to learning who murdered Wes, the actor told TVLine:
"The audience will be just as shocked as the cast was."
So... who does that rule out? At the end of the last Thursday's episode "It's War," we saw that Connor himself was standing over Wes' body, but administering CPR rather than a fatal blow. Maybe I'm a little too naive, but I just can't imagine Connor doing anything to hurt Wes. Then again, I didn't think that Bonnie would have suffocated Rebecca (Katie Findlay), either, and look what happened to that theory.
Speaking of Bonnie — I think we can safely rule her out as Wes' murderer. While she certainly has motive (like, say, Wes finding out that she murdered his girlfriend) it would be pretty disappointing to learn that Bonnie was the culprit in yet another mysterious murder. By that logic, Frank is likely out as well — it was shocking to see him drown Lila (Megan West) at the end of season 1, but would be a lot less surprising now that we know his murderous tendencies occasionally rear their ugly head.
Then there's the big question mark: Did Annalise kill Wes? I'm inclined to say no because of how much she cared for him, but that alone is enough to make her suspicious — the cast certainly would be shocked to learn that Annalise was capable of such cruelty with someone she loved.
Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long for answers: The two-hour season finale of How To Get Away With Murder airs at 9 p.m. tonight on ABC.
