We're almost at the end of season 3 of How To Get Away With Murder , and I'm still grieving Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death. Maybe that's because we're still in the dark about who killed the man affectionately referred to as "The Puppy." That's not to say there aren't plenty of people shady enough to off the law student: from Frank (Charlie Weber) to Bonnie (Liza Weil) to Annalise (Viola Davis) herself, no one is safe from suspicion. Now, actor Jack Falahee, who plays Connor on the series, is cluing fans in on how the cast felt when they finally learned the truth about Wes' demise — and it looks like the answers we'll receive are anything but obvious.