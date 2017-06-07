Annalise (Viola Davis) may have judged Bonnie (Liza Weil) for sleeping with the show's resident "problem solver" Frank (Charlie Weber), but it turns out that the pair's real-life relationship is a little less illicit. People confirms that How To Get Away With Murder co-stars Weil and Weber are dating, even though their characters have a romance that is a bit more complicated.
Bonnie and Frank, who had worked together at Annalise's law office since before any murder went down — and Frank made himself a pariah of the Keating Five — hooked up when Bonnie went to track down information from Annalise's missing assistant. It was the first time the friends showed any level of romantic affection, but likely not the first time their offscreen alter-egos did. According to People, the pair have been quietly dating since last summer, Weber's rep confirms.
Advertisement
Weil and Weber connected after both divorced their respective spouses. Weber and his wife, Giselle, ended their marriage in February of 2016, and Weil divorced her husband, Scandal actor Paul Adelstein, in March of the same year.
While Weil and Weber have confirmed their relationship, rumor has it that two of the couple's co-stars are also hooking up behind the scenes. Some How To Get Away With Murder fans are convinced that the real-life Michaela, Aja Naomi King, is dating Alfred Enoch, who plays Wes. The evidence comes from Instagram pics which show the co-stars spending a lot of time together, including hanging out at the Woman's Day March in January and going on a European trip to Paris and London in March. However, unlike Weil and Weber's characters, Michaela and Wes are two members of the Keating squad that definitely have not gotten together onscreen — and, considering that Wes was murdered during season 3 of the series, won't have the opportunity to in the future.
Congrats to the happy couple — we can't wait to see what shenanigans Bonnie and Frank get up to in season 4.
Advertisement