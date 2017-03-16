On ABC's How To Get Away with Murder, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Asher (Matt McGorry) are getting serious. Wes (Alfred Enoch), meanwhile, is, sadly, dead.
But off-screen, things might be heating up between King and Enoch — at least, that's what fans want to believe.
Neither of the stars has officially said that they're dating. But they haven't said they aren't dating, either. And some of King's recent Instagram photos have fans hoping the rumored relationship is the real deal.
Four days ago, King posted a snapshot of herself and her parents in London with Enoch, who is British.
"Had the best time in Paris and London. Another great adventure with the people I love most in the world!!!," she captioned the photo, along with three kissy-face emoji. (Of course, the people she loves most could just be a reference to her parents.)
E! News recently asked King about the dating rumors, but she didn't give a definitive answer. "I would like to clear up nothing," King told E! about the rumored relationship. "People could think what they want and I'm going to let them... He's a beautiful man, and I think I'm quite a lovely young lady."
The actress has also shared Instagram photos of herself and Enoch at the Women's March and the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event.
So while the stars haven't officially addressed their relationship status, fans are already 'shipping these two. Others are just wondering whether or not the rumors are true.
alfred enoch and aja naomi king dating would fix everything wrong in my life— iv (@ajanaomiis) March 15, 2017
yo i swear aja naomi king is dating alfred enoch, i feel it in my soul.— ? (@saintsafrash) March 13, 2017
I'm like 95% sure Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch are dating.— Psychotic Reaction (@thelittleiknow) March 11, 2017
Wait. I'm sorry. Straight people are really ambiguous to me. Are Alfred Enoch and Aja Naomi King dating or what.— Brandon (@brandonlgtaylor) March 11, 2017
Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch do look really good together— Wayne Cramp (@Cramp_twin) March 15, 2017
Rumour has it Alfred Enoch aka Dean Thomas aka Wes Gibbins is dating Aja Naomi King aka Michaela Pratt. So cute, but so unexpected #dying— Laura Barrientos (@laura_kbm) March 15, 2017
Either way, it looks like King and Enoch definitely enjoy spending time together — even if it's just as friends. Annalise Keating would be so proud.
