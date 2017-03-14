Viola Davis & Family Are On The European Vacation Of Our Dreams

While you folks in NYC were braving winter storm Stella and my neighbors here in Nashville were freaking out over five flakes of snow, Viola Davis was living it up this morning in sunny Rome.
The Fences star has been winning a lot of things recently (a SAG award, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the unofficial Emmy award for Best Oscars Acceptance Speech), and now she's winning at #familyvacationgoals. Seriously, these adorable (albeit entirely posed) Instagrams even give the Beckhams a run for their family-ski-trip money.
Yesterday, Davis posted a family portrait (captioned with the Italian flag emoji) starring her best vacation pals: her husband Julius Tennen and 6-year-old daughter Genesis. Granted, Italy looks pretty chilly in this particular pic, so we weren't that jealous yet — but today Davis one-upped her own Roman holiday photo with a shot of the trio basking in the spring sunshine at the Trevi Fountain. Now we're jealous. At least the actress and her family wisely chose not to keep up with Kendall; they refrained from walking on the Trevi in heels.
But these aren't your average Euro-trip buddies — this family has a majorly strong bond. "To my husband and my daughter," Davis said in the aforementioned Best Oscar Acceptance Speech Ever. "My heart. You and Genesis, you teach me every day how to live, how to love. I'm so glad that you are the foundation of my life." (We're not crying; you're crying.)
In the same speech, Davis explained that she "became an artist and thank god I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So here's to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people."
If there's any "ordinary" person who deserves a stellar vacation this year, it's this one — and her family. Okay fine, and this family too.
