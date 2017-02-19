Not Even Brooklyn's Broken Bone Could Ruin The Beckham Family Ski Vacation

A few weeks after their enviable (and pricey) Maldives vacation, the Beckham family wanderlust is still going strong. This time, though, they chose a chillier locale for their travels — and for giving us all the #familyvacationgoals. Victoria, David, and kiddos hit the slopes this week at Whistler in Canada, People reports. And it was all good fun until somebody broke a bone.
David went on a bit of an Instagram spree documenting the event, and it was adorable but also kind of a bummer, since he felt he had to do it to share family pics before the paparazzi did. "Don't usually post so many," he wrote in one caption, "but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first."
He also noted that this was not only his first time snowboarding but his first time "even on the slopes." Way to go, Becks. Here's hoping we're just as gung-ho about learning new things when we're 40.
But it wasn't all happy times and matching mother-daughter ski outfits; the eldest Beckham kid did break his collarbone in the process. But the accident didn't seem to shake Brooklyn's spirits — or put a damper on the otherwise idyllic winter trip. How did none of our family ski vacations ever look this chic? (We guess it has something to do with the price tag.)
