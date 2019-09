Anyone Else Projecting Their Feelings Onto The Obamas’ Vacation Outfits?

ICYMI, the Obamas got their post-Inauguration vacation started as soon as they could get out of Washington, D.C. And they seem to really be making the most of their trip to Palm Springs and, now, the British Virgin Islands. (Hey, they deserve some downtime!) But some were quick to point out how the Obamas may be leaning into this lowkey lifestyle a little too hard, at least in terms of their clothing choices. A series of photos and videos of President Barack and former First Lady Michele Obama from the second leg of their vacation have recently surfaced, and there's already a noticeable shift in their personal style. POTUS' cap, for instance, has been flipped backwards, in true bro fashion. FLOTUS, meanwhile, has stored away all her sensible pencil dresses and stilettos and embraced — gasp! — cutoff shorts and flip flops. (Neither of these garments are typically represented in former First Lady-favorite Jason Wu's collections.)