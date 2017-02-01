These Photos Of The Obamas On Vacation Are Bringing Us So Much Joy

The world may be burning and all, but these photos of Barack and Michelle Obama on vacation in the British Virgin Islands are bringing some much-needed joy to the internet. After a post-inauguration jaunt to a secluded hilltop home in Palm Springs, the couple headed to billionaire Richard Branson's private island last week, according to The Daily Mail. And they were the picture of utter — and utterly deserved — relaxation. Here is the first couple, arriving stunning and impossibly fresh-looking, to quote Carrie Bradshaw:
Obamas Arrive British Virgin Islands On Richard Branson's Private Jet: Barack and Michelle Obama have arrived in… https://t.co/fQdbRFEM8T pic.twitter.com/Qcnom1TVbP— Nigerian News (@Nigeria_Info) January 24, 2017
Here is 44 chilling in a backwards hat:
Barack and Michelle kicking back (oh hey, we spy Branson) on what looks like a double date:
Obama straight chillin with the backwards hat. #Swag #POTUS pic.twitter.com/sUfOEM0FGs— Ricky Campbell (@Ricky_Campbell) February 1, 2017
And here they are strolling toward freedom on the beach. She's clearly thinking, No more stuffy White House galas?! I could get used to this.
Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017
After their tropical getaway, the Obamas plan to return to their new Kalorama mansion in Washington, D.C., so that their youngest daughter Sasha can finish high school at Sidwell Friends.
