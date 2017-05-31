The Obamas Bought The Washington Home They Were Renting

Update: The Obamas bought the Washington, D.C. house they've lived in since January for $8.1 million, The Washington Post reports. They still own a house on the South Side of Chicago, but will remain in Washington for at least a few years while Sasha finishes school.
Update Jan 20, 2017: It has been confirmed that the Obamas will indeed be moving to the spacious Kalorama mansion owned by Joe Lockhart and Giovanna Gray. An eagle-eyed CBS reporter even spotted moving vans earlier this week. We can now take a peak inside, too, thanks to listing photos from when the house was last on the market in 2014. The Obamas will remain in D.C. until at least 2019, when Sasha is set graduate from Sidwell Friends.
This story was originally published May 25, 2016.
President Obama only has a few more months left in the White House, but it looks like the family will be sticking around in D.C. for a while. After the end of Barack’s presidency, Politico reports that the Obamas may lease this 8,200-square-foot mansion. Not too shabby.
The home is owned by former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart and his wife, Glamour editor Giovanna Gray. Lockhart and Gray moved to New York in February after he accepted the job of the NFL’s executive vice president of communications.
Politico reports that the house was built in 1928 and was last sold in May 2014 for $5,295,000. Some highlights of the home and property include an oversized terrace overlooking the gated courtyard, a two-car garage, and an au-pair suite. The home sits on a quarter-acre of land in the neighborhood of Kalorama. Historically, Kalorama has been a popular area for former presidents, including Woodrow Wilson and William Howard Taft, to settle.
The Obamas have long been planning to stay in D.C. after 2016 — so that their youngest daughter, Sasha, can finish high school at Sidwell Friends School. The family's possible new home looks incredible, but they've yet to comment on or confirm the news. All we can say is that while nine bedrooms is a lot, it will still be a bit of a downgrade from the White House's 132.