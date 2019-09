The home is owned by former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart and his wife, Glamour editor Giovanna Gray. Lockhart and Gray moved to New York in February after he accepted the job of the NFL’s executive vice president of communications. Politico reports that the house was built in 1928 and was last sold in May 2014 for $5,295,000. Some highlights of the home and property include eight and a half bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a gated courtyard. The home sits on a quarter-acre of land in the neighborhood of Kalorama. Historically, Kalorama has been a popular area for former presidents, including Woodrow Wilson and William Howard Taft, to settle.The Obamas have long been planning to stay in D.C. after 2016 — so that their youngest daughter, Sasha, can finish high school at Sidwell Friends School. The family's possible new home looks incredible, but they've yet to comment on or confirm the news. All we can say is that while nine bedrooms is a lot, it will still be a bit of a downgrade from the White House's 132.