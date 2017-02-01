Story from Travel

These Photos Of The Obamas On Holiday Are Bringing Us So Much Joy

Natalie Gontcharova
The world may be burning and all, but these photos of Barack and Michelle Obama on vacation in the British Virgin Islands are bringing some much-needed joy to the internet. After a post-inauguration jaunt to a secluded hilltop home in Palm Springs, the couple headed to billionaire Richard Branson's private island last week, according to The Daily Mail. And they were the picture of utter — and utterly deserved — relaxation. (Actually, come to think of it, we're a little jealous — it just snowed in NYC.) Here is the first couple, arriving stunning and impossibly fresh-looking, to quote Carrie Bradshaw:
Here is 44 chilling in a backwards hat:
Barack and Michelle kicking back (oh hey, we spy Branson) on what looks like a double date:
And here they are strolling toward freedom on the beach. She's clearly thinking, No more stuffy White House galas?! I could get used to this.
After their tropical getaway, the Obamas plan to return to their new Kalorama mansion in Washington, D.C., so that their youngest daughter Sasha can finish high school at Sidwell Friends.
