Kendall Jenner opened Fendi’s 90th anniversary show in Rome yesterday by doing something pretty impressive. Specifically, walking on water.
At least that's what it looked like to those in the audience. Jenner actually was walking on a plexiglass platform suspended above the water of the Trevi Fountain. And in heels nonetheless, which is definitely no easy feat.
Of course, Jenner made it look easy, posting a photo of herself walking the suspended runaway in a Victorian-inspired gown. The caption: "One of the most beautiful shows last night."
Fendi's anniversary show called "Legends and Fairytales," which also featured Bella Hadid, was actually the first to take place at the iconic location.
"A fashion show in Rome at the Trevi Fountain is the best way to celebrate Fendi's 90 years' anniversary as it expresses our roots and DNA while transmitting daring creativity and craftsmanship," Fendi chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement. "The Trevi Fountain is a unique place, and it represents Fendi preservation of values, tradition and historic patronage while looking towards the future."
As Allure pointed out, the show's locale was also a nod to Federico Fellini's 1960 film La Dolce Vita, which features actress Anita Ekberg wading through the Trevi Fountain.
Luckily, no one unexpectedly ended up in the fountain, just fashionably floating above.
