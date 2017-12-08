"He started talking about all of the movies he's done and all the people he knows. He's friends with Clooney, Cheadle, and this person, and this person, and he slowly started to try to get me to take off my pants because I had my bathing suit on and he was naked," Baldoni recalled. "And I remember the way he did it, using his power and what he does and who he knows as a way to make me feel less than, like I wasn't going to be as successful as the other guys who'd been in the same hot tub with him, naked."