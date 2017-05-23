“Chapter Sixty-Four” was a great finale and a great step for Jane. Reading Michael’s letter, and feeling her old fairy tale mentality about things that are meant to be and twists of fate is the step she’s been searching for since Michael died. Michael’s belief that their relationship was rooted in a simple twist of fate is the boost Jane needed to take a bigger step away from him and let herself go. Whether that step leads to Rafael is the question. Or at the least the only one I care about. But for now, Adam will do. As frustrating as it is, teasing a Jane/Rafael reunion is the right move -- it’s still too soon real time-wise for it to happen, and it’s so much more satisfying when a bunch of annoying obstacles get in the way.