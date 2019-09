The Bachelorette's Makeup Artist Is Spilling Behind-The-Scenes Secrets

Second, there is no such thing as "makeout-proof" lipstick. "I've been really fortunate that the only makeup crisis I've ever really had to deal with, and I wouldn't even call it a crisis, is people crying and kissing too much," she says. "And when that happens, I just run in and fix the liner and reapply the lips." As for her go-to formulas? Before a big date, Modica sometimes reaches for lip stains and tints (" Armani has one that is good; so does Too Faced" ) but for the most part, she prefers to just use lip liner. "I really like Besame's — they stay really well and aren't too drying," she says. "I don't really worry about it. It's normal: When you're kissing, you lose lipstick. It's job security for me."