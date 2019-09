: Spoilers for season 3 of Jane the Virgin ahead. On last night's episode of Jane the Virgin , fans were basically shell-shocked when the show lobbed a totally out-of-left-field twist at them and basically changed the course of the entire series. If you haven't heard by now, Michael dies. Star Gina Rodriguez wished the character and the actor that plays him, Brett Dier, a fond farewell on social media, but loyal viewers are still reeling at the news. It was a heartbreaking moment, but Dier tells Entertainment Weekly that he knew it was coming. "Jennie [Snyder Urman] brought me into her office at the end of season 2 and told me. I already had an idea what it was going to be because of the season 1 spoiler from the narrator. That’s when I had my first clue. But when she brought me in in season 2, I was like, They’re going to tell me I croaked,' Dier said. "It was a weird feeling. Because even though I was kind of prepared, reality sunk in and I was like, Shit. I loved playing Michael so much. He felt like a big part of me. And knowing he was going to die was such a weird thing." It was tough for fans to take in, especially since Jane and Michael recently bought a house together and the couple finally slept together, devirginizing Jane and giving the show an entirely new title in the process.