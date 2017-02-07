Dier also told EW that it wasn't just the final death scene that had an emotional impact on him. In many of the scenes that led up to the event, he and Rodriguez had to deal with the emotions repeatedly, which took a toll on both of them. "That whole episode for me was super emotional," he said. "I remember I would have tears in my eyes in scenes where I wouldn’t have to have tears in my eyes because I was thinking of what was going to happen." Fans aren't the only ones who are going to miss Michael. Dier will, too, though showrunner Urman hints that he'll be back in flashbacks and, perhaps, fantasy sequences. "I’m going to miss that Michael and Jane relationship," Dier said. "Because I thought it was a really beautifully written relationship."