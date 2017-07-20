Gina Rodriguez is on the cover of Bust's August/September issue — and she's here to explain why "everybody should be a feminist."
The Jane The Virgin star got real with the magazine on a ton of topics, speaking out about everything from the values her grandmother instilled in her to self-pleasure. On the latter topic, Rodriguez admitted that she used to subscribe to what Bust describes as "purity culture" — but now, that's way in the past.
"I was definitely raised with that. In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my god, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much!," Rodriguez told Bust. "It's OK to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself. And it isn't bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I'm 32 years old, I'm an adult, I can do that!"
As Vanessa Cullins, M.D., has told Refinery29 in the past, "negative feelings about masturbation can threaten our health and well-being." In fact, one study found that as many as 89% of women and 95% of men have masturbated.
Rodriguez also explained that her grandmother, whom she calls "a voice against injustice," inspired her to be a feminist growing up. "Everybody should be a feminist," the actress told the magazine.
The actress also shared a sweet story about meeting her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, at a boxing gym — and not remembering him from his guest role on her CW show. "Now I know what it means to date your best friend," Rodriguez told Bust of their relationship. Awwww.
The August/September issue of Bust hits newsstands July 25. In the meantime, you can check out the magazine's preview of Rodriguez's interview here.
