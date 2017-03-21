It feels like it’s been a while (three years!) since Abuela has had some story line of her own. Go Abuela! Abuela’s insecurities are about her looks and her personality: She doesn’t think Jorge would ever think of her in any other way than a co-worker. So she listens to Xo and Jane’s kind of terrible advice and gives in to their makeover. And turns out, she didn’t really need it. Despite her awkward fall on her trip to pick up her check, he still asks her out. It’s almost as if she didn’t need the makeover all along! I wish I had seen this episode years ago, because I totally dressed up to go pick up a check when I knew my crush was going to be there. I didn’t fall, but I think it was obvious so just as embarrassing.