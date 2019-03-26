Prepare for one of the most bittersweet sentences of 2019: The end of Jane The Virgin is here. The beloved CW dramedy’s fifth and final season premieres on Wednesday, March 27, marking the start of Jane Gloriana Villaneuva’s (Gina Rodriguez) farewell journey. The series finale will air sometime this summer.
But you don’t have to break out the tissues for this cast just yet. Although we’re going to have to say goodbye to Jane, Michael Cordero (Brett Dier) — yes, Michael is back! — and Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), that doesn’t mean their portrayers will be off your screens forever. In fact, many of Jane The Virgin’s biggest stars are only starting to see their careers truly take off.
To help you prepare for the telenovela riff's television exit, we found out what’s next for the Jane crew. Keep reading to find out which upcoming TV shows and movies will star everyone from Gina Rodriguiez to Villanueva patriarch Jaime Camil and grandma Ivonne Coll. Yes, of course the Jane The Virgin spin-off Jane The Novela is involved.