Cole Sprouse has been a star ever since he was the little kid stealing your heart on Big Daddy and Friends. Later, we laughed along with him as he flexed his comedic muscles on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck with his twin brother Dylan. And over the past few years, he’s proven himself to be quite good as the teen heartthrob sidekick on Riverdale. But now Sprouse is about to make us cry our hearts out as he tries his hand as brooding bad boy love interest along with the cast of YA romance Five Feet Apart.
Based on the novel Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, the upcoming film hits theaters March 15 and follows Stella, a teenager living with cystic fibrosis. Stella spends most of her time in the hospital and abiding by the “six foot rule” from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which means she can’t get within six feet of any other cystic fibrosis patient to prevent cross-infection. While she’s always followed the rules, and she’s this close to getting her coveted lung transplant, meeting and falling in love with charming bad boy Will has the potential to change everything. The only problem? He also has cystic fibrosis, and they can’t get within the aforementioned safe distance to be with each other or else they could both die.
If the trailer for Five Feet Apart, featuring a swelling pop ballad, didn’t already tip you off, this movie is going to make you cry. It’s like if The Fault In Our Stars and Grey’s Anatomy had an even more emotional, dramatic medical drama baby. Whether or not Stella and Will find a way to love each other from a safe distance or risk everything for love, this is definitely going to be a tearjerker. But who are all the actors who are all the characters that are going to make you bawl uncontrollably? Check out our cast guide for Five Feet Apart to get to know all the faces and names now.
Haley Lu Richardson
Who she plays: Stella Grant, the young cystic fibrosis patient who has spent most of her life in hospitals and has some control issues. The only thing she can’t control is her broken lungs. She’s so close to getting the lung transplant that could save and completely change her life, but her new romance with another CF patient could risk it all.
Where you’ve seen her: The young actor was actually a dancer before landing her first roles on Ravenswood and The Last Survivors. She’s best known for her role on the ABC Family addiction drama Recovery Road as well as in the films Edge of Seventeen opposite Hailee Steinfeld and M. Night Shyamalan’s Split.
Cole Sprouse
Who he plays: The charming, yet totally pessimistic, Will Newman, who also has cystic fibrosis. He’s like the total opposite of Stella; he’s looking forward to the day he turns 18 and he can voluntarily unhook himself from the machines keeping him alive and see the world for the first time, even though it would mean risking his life. His disease is worse than most other CF patients and despite his wealthy mother getting him into clinical trials, he’s over it all. But meeting Stella has the power to make Will want to live for the first time — it could also kill them both.
Where you’ve seen him: Where haven’t you seen him? Sprouse has been working as an actor from before he could even talk! From Big Daddy to Friends to The Disney Channel to Riverdale, he’s one of the most recognizable teens in Hollywood.
Claire Forlani
Who she plays: Meredith (no, not Grey), one of the few but important adult figures in the movie..
Where you’ve seen her: As one of the few adults in the movie, the British Forlani is quite well-known from her past roles. She first became famous because of her leading role in the mid-90s cult favorite film Mallrats and the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Basquiat. She’s also starred in films like Meet Joe Black, Boys and Girls, The Medallion, as well as TV shows Camelot, CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Hawaii Five-0.
Moises Arias
Who he plays: Stella’s best friend Poe, another hospital patient who also has CF. Because of the six-foot rule, Poe and Stella often communicate through text and video chat.
Where you’ve seen him: Another Disney Channel veteran, Arias starred on Hannah Montana from when he was just a young kid as the rich and diabolical Rico. But as a Disney Channel favorite, he also appeared on other series like Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and the Disney Channel Original Movie Dadnapped. He also wowed audiences in the 2013 Sundance film Kings of Summer.
Kimberly Hebert Gregory
Who she plays: Nurse Barb, who can be a real pain in the butt for Stella and the rest of the teens in the hospital who want to have fun, fall in love, and live without following strict rules. While she seems like a real buzzkill, she’s actually just doing her best to make sure all the patients stay alive. The six-foot rule, while definitely uncomfortable, exists for a reason. She’s seen too many of her young patients to die to let anyone else make those same mistakes.
Where you’ve seen her: While she got her start in the theater, her breakout role came via TV as Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s Vice Principals. She was also a series regular on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and had a recurring role on Devious Maids. But if that’s not ringing any bells, you’ve probably seen her on episodes of Gossip Girl, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Two and a Half Men, Shameless, Better Call Saul, Big Bang Theory, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.
Parminder Nagra
Who she plays: Dr. Noor Hamid, who constantly has to deal with Will figuring out ways to avoid getting his treatments.
Where you’ve seen her: The English actress has had many major roles in her career, but she’s perhaps best known for playing Jess Bhamra in 2002’s Bend It Like Beckham and Dr. Neela Rasgotra on ER. She also starred as Meera Malik on NBC’s The Blacklist and recurred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Emily Baldoni
Who she plays: A nurse named Julie who helps Stella and Will with their treatments.
Where you’ve seen her: Well for starters, she’s Five Feet Apart’s director/producer Justin Baldoni’s real-life wife! The Swedish actor’s biggest role to date was starring in the 2013 film Coherence, but she’s also been in episodes of Rizzoli and Isles, Major Crimes, Mad Men, Bones, How I Met Your Mother and more.
