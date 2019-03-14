5 of 7

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images.

Kimberly Hebert Gregory



Who she plays: Nurse Barb, who can be a real pain in the butt for Stella and the rest of the teens in the hospital who want to have fun, fall in love, and live without following strict rules. While she seems like a real buzzkill, she’s actually just doing her best to make sure all the patients stay alive. The six-foot rule, while definitely uncomfortable, exists for a reason. She’s seen too many of her young patients to die to let anyone else make those same mistakes.



Where you’ve seen her: While she got her start in the theater, her breakout role came via TV as Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s Vice Principals. She was also a series regular on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and had a recurring role on Devious Maids. But if that’s not ringing any bells, you’ve probably seen her on episodes of Gossip Girl, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Two and a Half Men, Shameless, Better Call Saul, Big Bang Theory, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.