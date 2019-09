In Five Feet Apart, Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Sprouse) meet at the hospital, where they're both receiving treatment for cystic fibrosis . The trouble is, cystic fibrosis patients aren't allowed to get closer than five feet to one another, lest they trade infections. (Lung infections found in patients with CF are unique and often immune to treatment. Thus, if one infection travels to another patient, the results could be lethal.) Stella and Will strike up a friendship, despite their required distance, and may even find romance. It's worth noting that this plot is practically a teen movie archetype: We had Bubble Boy, then we had Everything, Everything, in which a girl (Amandla Stenberg) couldn't step outside , and later Midnight Sun, in which Bella Thorne played a girl allergic to the sun. If we're really getting technical, then Mars movie The Space Between Us counts, too