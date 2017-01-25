Britt Robertson Shares Hilarious Story About The Craziest Thing She’s Ever Done For Love

When it comes to boyfriend Dylan O’Brien, actress Britt Robertson is committed. In the midst of promoting her film The Space Between Us, the actress sat down with Clevver News for um, a cheeky story. When asked about the craziest thing she's done for love, she responded, "I think Dylan's going to the hospital." Robertson then told the tale of how she traveled from Vancouver, Canada, to Atlanta to be with her guy. “It ended up being ― I shouldn’t tell this story, this is a terrible story. I thought that he had an appendix that was, like, rupturing," she said. There comes a time in every serious relationship when you simply need to care for your partner — when they feel less like themselves and more like the poop emoji. And that's exactly what happened to Teen Wolf star O'Brien: He felt like the poop emoji. “It was not the appendix. It was a gas issue,” she whispered loudly. Yep, the poor guy had gas. Which, while not nearly as serious as a ruptured appendix, is still the pits. Love. It will make you do crazy things. We're just happy it wasn't more serious. Check out the hilarious interview, below.
