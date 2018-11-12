We Need To Talk About Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin

The Sprouse twins are truly living their sweetest life. The reason? They each appear to be in very happy relationships.
While the world was obsessing over whether Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were a real-life couple (much to their annoyance), Cole's brother Dylan Sprouse was also in a very cute relationship.
Twenty four-year-old Hungarian model Barbara Palvin was named "Rookie of the Year" by Sports Illustrated in 2016, but it wasn't until 2018 that she started dating former Disney Channel star Dylan. The actor and mead maker first ignited rumors that he was dating the supermodel when a since-deleted photo of the pair at the World Cup popped up on Instagram in June of 2018.
Now, Palvin's Instagram is full of pics with her and her guy. Sprouse officially made the grid in August, with a cute selfie celebrating his birthday. They've also hit the red carpet together more than once, as is obligated by any cute couple — even Sprouse's pretty private brother Cole joined his lady friend Reinhart on the Met Gala red carpet. (Speaking of — we really need that double date now!)
Of course, the romance was really solidified in November of 2018, when Sprouse brought his Victoria's Secret model girlfriend burgers. (But more on that later.)
While these two are always down to snap a sweet pic, here are some of our favorite moments from Sprouse and Palvin's months together.