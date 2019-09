We Tried Dylan Sprouse's New Mead — & We Feel Very Conflicted About It

In case you didn't know, Dylan Sprouse is an master mazer now. Back in January 2017, we heard one of two former Disney twins who had experienced a serious glow-up — in the eyes of those who are into the Brooklyn hipster aesthetic, anyway — was in the process of opening a meadery . (That's right, a mazer is one who makes mead. Who knew?) This information surfaced just days before the premiere of Riverdale , the CW drama starring the other Sprouse twin, so the internet was simply abuzz with Sprouse-related news. Over the past year and a half, Dylan’s meadery has been sadly eclipsed by other Sprouse reports and rumors — we're talking about you, real-life Bughead — but now, it’s finally the mead’s turn to jump back into the spotlight. After months of construction, production, and other preparations, Dylan Sprouse's meadery and tasting room, All-Wise , is open in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. And we got to try his mead.