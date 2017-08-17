It could be debated that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the most famous twins in Hollywood. Some have even said that their equally-matched fame is hard to come by, that one twin tends to be more well known than the other in show business. (There are certainly plenty of Buzzfeed articles about the topic). That being said, finding a duo that measures equally in the fame game is, apparently, a rare phenomenon. Another exception? The Sprouse twins.
Whether you watched Big Daddy and Friends on repeat to see the itty bitty twins, or followed the Suite Life of Zack & Cody with the same fervor as Game of Thrones, you'll recognize these faces — even if you don't know their names by heart. However, we bet you can't tell 'em apart.
Advertisement
Good news for fans who have missed the duo: Both 25-year-olds are back in the spotlight! Dylan is to star in the indie film Carte Blanche later this year and Cole as one of the protagonists on the CW's re-imagination of the Archie Comic series, Riverdale. After several years off — to focus on school — you might be behind on the latest from the Sprouse siblings, so we're here to show you who's who and how to spot the difference between the young stars.
In our opinion, Dylan (left) could be a romance novel cover star with his long locks. (A side hustle we wholeheartedly support, to be clear.) His highlights are sun-kissed and better than most of ours (someone find his colorist for me, please?) and he often rocks facial hair. And besides the flowing mane of blond hair, there's one other feature we can't forget about: his freckles. Safe to say, Dylan probably spends a lot of time outside with his bulldog pup when he's not defending himself on Twitter or making mead (fermented honey and water) in his Brooklyn backyard.
On the right is Cole Sprouse. You might be screaming at me through the computer screen, 'His hair is black, Sam, how couldn't you know that's Cole?' Well, there's a lot more to the Riverdale star than his latest Jughead-inspired, jet-black hair change. There's the boyish smile, two distinct moles on his right cheek, and signature curls that he incessantly touches during interviews. (Fans notice it so much, they actually ask him if they can rake their hands through it.)
Advertisement
And last but not least, while Dylan could be Fabio Lanzoni's doppelgänger, it's Cole who owns an entire fan theory about his resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio.
If you still — somehow — can't tell the two apart, then maybe it's time for glasses and a Saturday afternoon screening of Big Daddy. The former might help, the latter, on the other hand, is just for fun.
Advertisement