Dylan Sprouse Responds To Cheating Allegations On Twitter

Dylan Sprouse has been a busy bee lately — he's opening a mead bar in Brooklyn (seriously, mead) called All-Wise. He was just cast in a new movie called Carte Blanche, and he's definitely been growing out his hair. Life comes at you fast after The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, but the elder Sprouse twin is caught up in the lesser aspects of fame: a public cheating scandal.
The drama began when his girlfriend (now ex-girlfriend?) of three years, model Dayna Frazer, posted a crying selfie on her Instagram story captioned "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol." She immediately deleted the post, but we all know that screenshots happen faster than the speed of light. Fan were heartbroken and furious that he was being accused of cheating, and came out defending Frazer.
The fandom right now when we heard the news about Dylan and Dayna pic.twitter.com/jhjJNjaOSD— aly; (@alyharts) August 10, 2017
DYLAN SPROUSE CHEATED ON DAYNA FRAZER?????? LOVE! ISNT! REAL!— nicole marie (@nicolevsd) August 11, 2017
Sprouse then took to Twitter to clear the air — kind of. He didn't deny the accusations of cheating, he just said that "by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," which, let's be real, is verbose fuccboi code for "yes, I totally did it." He continues on by tweeting "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."
Look, if Leonard could come clean to Kourtney, Dylan Sprouse can do the same. When it comes to cheating, typically there's no gray areas: it either happened or it didn't. Of course situations are complicated, but hurting someone you love is not. Dayna, please call your girlfriends immediately.
