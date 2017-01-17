This Former Disney Star Just Opened A Meadery & We Have So Many Questions

Depending on your age, you may know Dylan Sprouse as Zack Martin from The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody or as the kid that Adam Sandler adopts in Big Daddy. However, it seems that Sprouse has made a surprising career jump since his days on the Disney Channel. New York Magazine's neighborhood blog Bedford + Bowery recently reported that a new meadery called All-Wise will soon be opening in Brooklyn with Sprouse aat the helm. Mead, in case you are unfamiliar since it's no longer the Middle Ages, is an alcoholic drink made from fermented honey. The sweet beverage, which Bedford + Bowery says was all the rage during the Bronze Age, has apparently been making a bit of a comeback in recent years. Who better to help it on its comeback tour than a former child star looking for a new venture? In his interview with Bedford + Bowery, Sprouse explained that the All-Wise mission was to “bring mead to people as this new alcohol with an old history." The 24-year-old brewmaster is committed to using organic, locally sourced ingredients in every batch.
Sprouse and his two business partners, Doug Brochu and Matt Kwan, are documenting their mead making process and their journey to opening their meadery in a reality series called Koozebane. Though the show has yet to be picked up, Sprouse has no doubt it will make it to television because of the popularity of brewery shows. We could soon see the Disney kid back on the small screen and if we're really lucky, we may even get to try his mead one day.
