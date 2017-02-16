People Are Infuriated Over This Video Of A Woman Confronting Her Cheating Ex

IF HE COULDN'T COMMIT THEN WHY DID HE NOT LEAVE INSTEAD #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/dtbtGdCrja— jiz (@youuthiest) February 16, 2017
How she was vs how I would have reacted. #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/qXYRw3GrAR— BIG ?JORDAN? (@jayleegang) February 16, 2017
#hurtbae— GECUMI (@Gecumi) February 16, 2017
"I forgave you because you were my best friend." pic.twitter.com/2Mmoorbsje
here is what #hurtbae should have done: pic.twitter.com/vNlg4Q8Bbg— mriem (@precolonialmrym) February 16, 2017
An accurate representation of my facial expressions when he said "I didn't count" #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/LugDtCBgOb— Lina ?️? (@okalrightlina) February 16, 2017
LMAO I peeped the comments & all I see is Bryson Tiller and Mario lyrics #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/Dqiz4h0YcB— kaitlyn (@kaitlynmariee14) February 16, 2017
#hurtbae is happy in a relationship and she petty af. I'm literally so happy pic.twitter.com/fJb2IDYeK4— Robin ? (@Robinlv_) February 16, 2017
If I treated her well I wouldn't be the most hated man on twitter rn... #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/MsmN8zSnlD— ? (@Foodiiie) February 16, 2017