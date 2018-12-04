The end of the heartbreaking, barrier-pushing, always jaw-on-the-floor surprising Jane the Virgin is near — or is it?
According to a new report, more Jane the Virgin is already in the works, and exactly how the telenovela could continue will surprise you.
Per Variety, the CW has put in development a spin-off of the Gina Rodriguez-starring series, ahead of the show’s 2019 finale. Of course, as with just about everything on Jane the Virgin, there’s a twist: Despite the spin-off following in the footsteps of Jane the Virgin, we won’t follow any of the characters from the soap’s five seasons into new adventures.
So, umm… how can The CW call this series a spin-off when it won’t, say, follow Jane’s son Mateo (Elias Janssen) into adulthood?
Here’s the juicy concept: Each season of this potential anthology series will be an adaptation of a fictional novel that our beloved author Jane Villanueva has “written.”
Variety reports that Rodriguez may join the series as narrator (how full circle!). However, even if we never see Rodriguez’s face on the screen, we will feel her presence: The Golden Globe-winning actress has signed on as an executive producer, so she can help lead the next chapter in the Jane the Virgin saga into success.
Should this Jane the Virgin spin-off go to series (still a while away, of course) it will be just one of several CW spin-offs to do so. The CW currently airs Vampire Diaries' spin-off Legacies (a sort of Harry Potter-meets-Gossip Girl take on the supernatural franchise), which comes after the conclusion of TVD's first spin-off series, The Originals.
We'll be sad to bid farewell to our beloved Jane the Virgin characters, but fingers crossed that the stories from this universe continue — at least, in some form.
